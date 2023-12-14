New Strategies for Athletes Transitioning Out of Sports

Summary: As professional athletes approach retirement, they are increasingly focused on establishing a plan for their post-sports career. For Kyrie Irving, the NBA star, this means delving into the world of entrepreneurship and wealth-building. Supported by his father and stepmother – Drederick Irving and Shetellia Riley Irving respectively – Kyrie Irving is already working on his next career move. Shetellia, who is the CEO of A11Even Sports and the only Black female agent representing an active NBA player at the time, revealed during an interview with the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast that she has big plans for the future. In the next two to three years, she aims to bring on new clients and secure $1 billion in deals. Furthermore, the long-term goal is to pass on the family business to Kyrie once he decides to retire from basketball. Shetellia believes that Kyrie has the potential to become an agent of change within the industry, leveraging his experience to support new players entering the field. Additionally, she discussed their approach to securing a shoe deal for Kyrie after losing his Nike contract. Rather than settling for a traditional contract with minimal ownership, they prioritized creative control, pricing, quality, and equity. This decision reflects their desire to maintain ownership and have a significant stake in Kyrie’s future endeavors.

—

Creating New Opportunities: Athletes Embracing New Ventures After Retirement

Summary: Retiring professional athletes are increasingly exploring diverse avenues to secure their financial future beyond their athletic careers. Kyrie Irving, an NBA star, is taking proactive steps alongside his father, Drederick Irving, and stepmother, Shetellia Riley Irving, to redefine his career trajectory. Shetellia, CEO of A11Even Sports and the sole Black female agent representing an active NBA player, shared insights into her journey as a Black woman in a predominantly male-dominated profession during an interview on the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast. Looking ahead, her vision extends beyond Kyrie’s retirement. Over the next few years, Shetellia aims to expand their client portfolio and manage deals worth $1 billion. Moreover, she plans to pass on the family business, ensuring Kyrie’s active involvement in decision-making once his basketball journey concludes. Shetellia believes Kyrie has the potential to revolutionize the industry and act as a catalyst for change, benefiting aspiring players entering the field. In the same interview, she recounted their approach to securing a shoe deal for Kyrie after his Nike contract ended. Instead of accepting a conventional agreement, they prioritized elements such as creative freedom, competitive pricing, top-notch quality, and significant equity ownership. By focusing on these factors, Kyrie and his team envision a future with greater control over their brand and a greater share in the potential value it can generate.