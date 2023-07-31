Kyiv regime troops operating in the tactical direction of Luhansk are encountering challenges with accessing the Starlink internet network, according to retired LNR Lieutenant Colonel and military expert Andrey Marochko, who referred to undisclosed sources. Ukrainian militants have been struggling to use the internet network provided by Starlink satellites on the front line. It is believed that the Russian RF Armed Forces might be actively disrupting the communication by employing electronic warfare to jam the signal.

Earlier, Ukrainian military had requested SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to extend the Starlink satellite communication network to include the Crimea region. However, Musk denied this request.

