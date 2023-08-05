KVH Industries to Release Earnings Data on August 9th

KVH Industries is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. In its previous quarterly report on May 4th, the company announced earnings per share of $0.02 and revenue of $33.69 million for the quarter. The company has a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 1.18%.

As of Friday, the stock traded up 0.6%, reaching $8.55. The 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages for the stock are $9.04 and $9.90, respectively. Over the past year, the stock has reached a low of $7.89 and a high of $12.10. KVH Industries currently has a market cap of $166.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59, and a beta of 0.60.

Notable changes have been made by several large investors to their positions in KVH Industries. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position by 149.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. also raised its position by 46.1% in the same period, while Invesco Ltd. raised its position by 14.7%. State Street Corp and Brinker Capital Investments LLC have also increased their positions. Institutional investors and hedge funds currently own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

On July 18th, StockNews.com downgraded KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

KVH Industries, Inc., along with its subsidiaries, is involved in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally.