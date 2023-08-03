KVH Industries to Release Q2 2023 Financial Results

KVH Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: KVHI) has announced that its financial results for the second quarter of 2023, ending on June 30th, will be disclosed on August 9th. The company will host an investor conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET on that day, featuring CEO Mr. Brent Bruun and CFO Mr. Roger Kuebel.

KVH Industries, Inc. is a well-known global player in the mobile connectivity systems industry, specializing in cutting-edge technology that enhances mobile experiences. They are particularly recognized as leaders in maritime VSAT, offering connectivity and content services on a worldwide scale.

With over a dozen offices worldwide, KVH Industries has solid international presence. Established in 1982, the company’s research, development, and manufacturing operations are located in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Investors and stakeholders can access the live broadcast of the conference call on the investors.kvh.com website, while an audio replay of the call will be available on the same site for a minimum of two weeks.

The release of the second quarter financial results will provide valuable insights into KVH Industries’ performance and financial standing for the specified period. Analysts and investors will be closely monitoring the results, hoping for positive developments and future growth prospects.

KVH Industries has continued to advance and innovate in the mobile connectivity sector, and their financial results will shed light on the impact of their efforts.