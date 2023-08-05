Kura Sushi Opens New Location in North San Jose

Kura Sushi, a well-known Japanese chain famous for its conveyor belt system that delivers fresh sushi directly to customers, recently announced the opening of its fourth Bay Area location in North San Jose. This new establishment, located at the Pacific Rim Plaza, also marks the 19th Kura Sushi restaurant in California. With over 500 Kura restaurants worldwide, this expansion highlights the popularity and success of the brand.

At Kura Sushi, customers have the convenience of ordering their sushi and appetizers through an iPad. The selected plates of food are then placed on the conveyor belt, covered with domes for protection, and delivered straight to the diners. The restaurant also has a separate ordering system designed for children, making it a family-friendly dining destination.

The extensive menu at Kura Sushi features over 100 items, including 30 types of nigiri, 30 hand rolls, and 22 sushi rolls. In addition to the wide variety of sushi, patrons can enjoy hot and cold side dishes, a range of soups, and tempting desserts. One of the standout features of Kura Sushi is its commitment to using high-quality ingredients imported from Japan. The restaurant prides itself on using secret-recipe vinegar, a special Kura broth starter, and additive-free, natural wasabi.

Established in Japan in 1977, Kura Sushi made its entry into the U.S. market with its first restaurant in Irvine in 2009. The company places great importance on providing prompt service, avoiding the use of MSG, and upholding the meticulous process of sushi preparation.

The new Kura Sushi location in North San Jose is open every day and offers both dine-in and take-out options. Customers can now experience the unique concept of conveyor belt sushi at this exciting addition to the culinary scene in San Jose.