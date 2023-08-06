Kulicke and Soffa Industries to Release Quarterly Earnings Data

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) will be reporting its quarterly earnings data on August 8th after the market closes. Analysts are predicting earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

In the previous quarter, the semiconductor company reported earnings per share of $0.38, surpassing the consensus estimate by $0.12. The firm’s revenue for that quarter was $173.00 million, compared to analyst estimates of $171.01 million.

However, it is expected that the revenue for this quarter will be down 55.0% compared to the same period last year.

KLIC shares opened at $55.97 on Friday, with a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, and a beta of 1.39.

In addition to the earnings report, Kulicke and Soffa Industries recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share. The dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used in assembling semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments: Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). Along with manufacturing and selling advanced displays, the company offers a range of products including ball bonders, die-attach machines, electronics assembly equipment, lithography tools, and software products.