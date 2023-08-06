CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Kulicke and Soffa Industries to Release Quarterly Earnings Data

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 6, 2023
Kulicke and Soffa Industries to Release Quarterly Earnings Data

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) will be reporting its quarterly earnings data on August 8th after the market closes. Analysts are predicting earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

In the previous quarter, the semiconductor company reported earnings per share of $0.38, surpassing the consensus estimate by $0.12. The firm’s revenue for that quarter was $173.00 million, compared to analyst estimates of $171.01 million.

However, it is expected that the revenue for this quarter will be down 55.0% compared to the same period last year.

KLIC shares opened at $55.97 on Friday, with a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, and a beta of 1.39.

In addition to the earnings report, Kulicke and Soffa Industries recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share. The dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used in assembling semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments: Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). Along with manufacturing and selling advanced displays, the company offers a range of products including ball bonders, die-attach machines, electronics assembly equipment, lithography tools, and software products.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amkor Technology Inc.

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

OpenAI Announces Enhancements for ChatGPT

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Exploring the Rising Significance of Digital Twins in Agriculture and Livestock Management

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amkor Technology Inc.

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

OpenAI Announces Enhancements for ChatGPT

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Rising Significance of Digital Twins in Agriculture and Livestock Management

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

AI-Supported Mammography Screening Shows Promise as Alternative to Double Reading

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments