Korea’s Trade Balance Achieves Second Consecutive Surplus

Korea has achieved a trade surplus for the second consecutive month, primarily driven by a decrease in imports, particularly energy imports. However, Corporate Korea is facing challenges with the rebound of exports, which have continued to decline.

In July, Korea’s exports reached $50.33 billion, showing a decline of 16.5% compared to the same period last year. Imports stood at $48.71 billion, down 25.4% over the same period. The drop in imports surpassed the drop in exports, resulting in a trade surplus of $1.63 billion in July.

This surplus marks the first time Korea has achieved a surplus for two or more consecutive months since May 2020-November 2021. The country’s monthly trade balance has been steadily improving since January this year, with the cumulative trade deficit for the year declining to $24.84 billion.

However, the outlook for exports remains gloomy. Negative factors such as a semiconductor industry slowdown, lower unit prices of petroleum products and petrochemicals, and a reverse base effect from strong performance last year led to a decline in exports in July. This marks the 10th consecutive month of export decline since October 2022.

Among Korea’s major export items, only automobiles, general machinery, and home appliances showed growth in exports. On the other hand, exports of semiconductors, petrochemicals, and steel declined. Exports to China and the ASEAN also struggled, and exports to the US and European Union dropped as well.

The improvement in Korea’s trade balance can be attributed to a sharp decrease in imports, particularly in energy sources such as oil, gas, and coal. These imports were directly affected by the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022. Excluding energy, imports of other items fell due to a drop in unit prices. However, the steep rise in international oil prices poses a future risk factor.

While Korea’s trade is expected to remain balanced or achieve a small surplus in August due to a decline in energy imports, the overall demand for exports, apart from automobiles, remains sluggish. There is hope for export growth after October due to base effects, but variables such as exports to China and semiconductor and automobile exports need to be considered.