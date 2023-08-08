LG Energy Solution Signs Agreement to Build Battery Recycling Joint Venture in China

LG Energy Solution has reached a preliminary agreement with Zhejiang Huayou Recycling Technology, a Chinese company, to establish its first battery recycling joint venture. The collaboration aims to construct two battery recycling plants in China: a pretreatment plant in Nanjing and a post-processing plant in Quzhou.

The primary objective of these plants is to extract recycled metals such as nickel, cobalt, and lithium. These metals will then be supplied back to LG Energy Solution’s Nanjing plant. The joint venture plans to generate these recycled metals from battery scrap obtained from the Nanjing plant, as well as waste batteries collected by Huayou. It anticipates commencing operations in late 2024.

This partnership not only ensures a reliable supply of essential raw materials for LG Energy Solution’s battery production but also contributes to the sustainable management of battery waste. By recycling and reutilizing valuable metals, the joint venture aligns with the industry’s increasing focus on sustainable practices.

Among the benefits of collaborating with Zhejiang Huayou Recycling Technology is the utilization of their existing recycling infrastructure and expertise. This advantage allows LG Energy Solution to establish efficient and environmentally-friendly battery recycling facilities in China.

LG Energy Solution’s decision to invest in battery recycling reflects its commitment to a circular economy and responsible resource management. As recycling plays a crucial role in waste reduction and minimizes the environmental impact of battery production, the company’s initiative supports the industry’s wider sustainability goals.

In summary, the agreement between LG Energy Solution and Zhejiang Huayou Recycling Technology marks an important step towards sustainable battery production and waste management. Through this joint venture, LG Energy Solution aims to establish an efficient recycling infrastructure in China while ensuring a stable supply of crucial materials for their battery production processes.