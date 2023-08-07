Korea’s Export of Cathodes to the U.S. Soars Driven by EV Demand

Korea’s export of cathodes, a crucial component of secondary batteries, to the United States has nearly tripled in the first seven months of this year compared to the same period last year. This surge is driven by the increased demand for electric vehicle (EV) cells and the implementation of a new U.S. law promoting green technologies.

According to data from the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), the value of cathode materials exported to the U.S. from January to July reached $1.83 billion, a significant increase of 177.8% compared to $661 million in the previous year. Cathodes are essential for lithium-ion batteries and account for about 40% of battery production costs.

In early 2021, the exports of cathodes to the U.S. were only around $9 million. However, within a year, it skyrocketed to $57 million. The monthly shipments crossed the $100 million mark in May 2021 and surpassed $200 million in January 2022, reaching a record high of $326 million in March.

This remarkable growth in cathode exports can be attributed to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which was enacted in August 2021. The IRA offers tax credits of up to $7,500 for the purchase of EVs assembled in North America. To qualify for these credits, a certain portion of EV batteries must be made with minerals sourced from the U.S. or countries/regions with a free trade agreement with the U.S.

Korean battery makers, such as LG Energy Solution, SK Innovation, and Samsung SDI, have actively formed partnerships with EV manufacturers to meet the IRA requirements. They have established battery manufacturing facilities in the U.S., enabling the production of cathode and anode materials domestically and the manufacturing of battery parts in North America.

The growing export of cathodes reflects the global shift towards green and sustainable technologies, particularly in the EV industry. Korea’s battery manufacturers are leveraging this trend by expanding their presence in the U.S. market to meet the increasing demand for EV cells and contribute to the advancement of green technologies.