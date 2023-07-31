CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

One in Five Korean Exporters Sees Growth in Exports Despite COVID-19 Challenges

ByMampho Brescia

Jul 31, 2023
One in Five Korean Exporters Sees Growth in Exports Despite COVID-19 Challenges

According to a recent survey conducted by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), approximately 20.2 percent of Korean exporters have witnessed an increase in their export volume over the past three years. This growth has occurred despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey was carried out among 1,222 manufacturers of export products across the country. The findings revealed that in the first half of this year, a significant number of companies reported a growth in export volume compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Active overseas sales activities were identified as the main factor contributing to this export growth. Companies that engaged in proactive marketing efforts, targeting buyers who were unfamiliar with Korean products, experienced significant sales expansion. For instance, a small Korean cosmetics company achieved over 40 percent growth in sales of eco-friendly products by effectively promoting its offerings in the U.S. market and engaging with overseas influencers in Southeast Asia.

Other factors that contributed to export growth included increasing order volumes from existing customers, developing new export products, securing technological advantages, reducing unit costs to enhance price competitiveness, and the expansion of domestic customers into overseas markets.

Conversely, approximately 36.3 percent of companies reported a decrease in export volumes. These companies cited reduced order volumes from existing customers as the primary reason for the decline. Some respondents also mentioned losing price wars to competitors and attributing export market challenges to policies and regulations.

When analyzing specific export destinations, it was found that China experienced the largest drop in exports, with 39.4 percent of companies reporting a decline. On the other hand, the United States emerged as the top destination for increased imports from Korea, with 29.0 percent of companies indicating a growth in exports to the U.S. during the same period.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

Exploring Mobile Health Monitoring: The Key to Preventive Healthcare

Jul 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Last Week’s Release Discussion on LK-99 – A Potential Room Temperature Superconductor

Jul 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

The European Space Agency Publishes First Test Images from Euclid Space Telescope

Jul 31, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

Tidy Up Your Space: Deals on Storage, Laptops, and More

Jul 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Exploring Mobile Health Monitoring: The Key to Preventive Healthcare

Jul 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Last Week’s Release Discussion on LK-99 – A Potential Room Temperature Superconductor

Jul 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

New Clues to the Source of the Universe’s Magnetic Fields

Jul 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments