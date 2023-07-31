One in Five Korean Exporters Sees Growth in Exports Despite COVID-19 Challenges

According to a recent survey conducted by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), approximately 20.2 percent of Korean exporters have witnessed an increase in their export volume over the past three years. This growth has occurred despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey was carried out among 1,222 manufacturers of export products across the country. The findings revealed that in the first half of this year, a significant number of companies reported a growth in export volume compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Active overseas sales activities were identified as the main factor contributing to this export growth. Companies that engaged in proactive marketing efforts, targeting buyers who were unfamiliar with Korean products, experienced significant sales expansion. For instance, a small Korean cosmetics company achieved over 40 percent growth in sales of eco-friendly products by effectively promoting its offerings in the U.S. market and engaging with overseas influencers in Southeast Asia.

Other factors that contributed to export growth included increasing order volumes from existing customers, developing new export products, securing technological advantages, reducing unit costs to enhance price competitiveness, and the expansion of domestic customers into overseas markets.

Conversely, approximately 36.3 percent of companies reported a decrease in export volumes. These companies cited reduced order volumes from existing customers as the primary reason for the decline. Some respondents also mentioned losing price wars to competitors and attributing export market challenges to policies and regulations.

When analyzing specific export destinations, it was found that China experienced the largest drop in exports, with 39.4 percent of companies reporting a decline. On the other hand, the United States emerged as the top destination for increased imports from Korea, with 29.0 percent of companies indicating a growth in exports to the U.S. during the same period.