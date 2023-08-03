Korean Battery Makers Adjust Production Plans to Meet Rising Demand

Korean battery makers, LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI, are making changes to their production strategies in response to the increasing demand for batteries. This shift is primarily driven by the support they have received from North American countries and their efforts to scale up production volumes.

One example is Nextstar Energy, a joint venture between LG Energy Solution and Stellantis, which plans to expand the production capacity of their battery cell plant in Ontario, Canada. Originally intended to produce batteries for both plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs), the company has now decided to prioritize BEVs and increase the production of high-performance batteries. Their goal is to manufacture batteries for 500,000 electric vehicles annually, with a production capacity increase from 45 GWh to 49 GWh.

Similarly, Samsung SDI is also expanding its production facilities by announcing the construction of a second joint venture plant with Stellantis. The first plant, currently under construction in Indiana, aims to increase its annual output from 23 GWh to 33 GWh, with plans to commence production in 2025.

The attractiveness of North American countries, such as the United States, lies in the benefits they offer to Korean battery makers. For instance, the recently introduced Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit (AMPC) under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act provides a subsidy of US$35 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of batteries. LG Energy Solution and SK have already experienced substantial AMPC support in the first half of this year.

Overall, Korean battery makers are adapting their production plans to cater to the growing demand for batteries, with a specific focus on manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles. With the support of North American countries and the benefits they provide, these manufacturers are increasing their production capacities to meet the market’s needs.