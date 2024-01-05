Kohler’s Vision for the Future of Bathroom Technology

Kohler, known for its luxurious kitchen and bathroom products, is constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible in bathroom technology. With a focus on innovation and convenience, the company has recently unveiled a lineup of exciting new products that aim to transform your bathroom experience. From a smart bidet seat attachment to a hand shower with microbubble technology, Kohler is on a mission to make your trips to the bathroom a little more extraordinary.

The SpaViva Handshower and Cleansing System is one product that stands out from the pack. This hand shower combines custom spray technology with a microbubble spray that provides a hydrofacial-style cleanse. The hand shower also features a rotating lineup of attachments for exfoliating, massaging, and pumice scrubbing. With rechargeable attachments and a magnetic dock, the SpaViva is a complete spa treatment in the comfort of your own bathroom.

Another notable product in Kohler’s lineup is the PureWash E930 bidet seat attachment. This attachment offers all the luxury of a smart toilet without the hefty price tag. Compatible with popular smart home assistants like Alexa and Google Home, the PureWash allows for hands-free control of the spray, dryer, and cleaning systems. With adjustable water temperatures and pressure, this bidet seat attachment offers a customizable and comfortable experience.

Kohler also introduced the Anthem Plus smart showering valves and controls, which include an integrated digital control system. With the ability to preset customized multisensory shower experiences through a touchscreen or the Kohler Konnect app, this smart shower controller allows you to curate the perfect shower before you even step foot in the bathroom.

And let’s not forget about the Atmo smart bathroom fan. This ceiling fan detects temperature and humidity, automatically turning on when necessary. With the option to customize fan speed, lighting brightness, and color temperature, the Atmo smart fan offers a personalized and comfortable bathroom environment.

In addition to these exciting new products, Kohler will also be showcasing an expanded range of smart toilets at the CES show, including variations of the Numi 2.0, Innate, Veil, and the impressive Stillness Bath, which was honored with the CES Innovation Award in 2023.

With its focus on technology and convenience, Kohler is revolutionizing the way we think about our bathrooms. From smart bidets to customizable showers, the future of bathroom technology looks brighter than ever.

FAQs

1. How much does the SpaViva Handshower and Cleansing System cost?

The SpaViva Handshower and Cleansing System starts at $249.

2. Is the PureWash bidet seat attachment compatible with smart home assistants?

Yes, the PureWash bidet seat attachment is compatible with smart home assistants like Alexa and Google Home.

3. What is the starting price for the Anthem Plus smart showering valves and controls?

The smart shower controller starts at $2,800.

4. How much does the Atmo smart bathroom fan cost?

The Atmo smart bathroom fan retails for $266.

