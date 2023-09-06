Kodansha Game Creator’s Lab Announces Lineup for Tokyo Game Show 2023

Kodansha Game Creator’s Lab has revealed its exciting lineup for this year’s Tokyo Game Show, which will take place from September 21 to 24 in Chiba, Japan. The publisher will showcase a total of 14 playable titles, including some surprise announcements.

Among the playable games at the Kodansha Game Creator’s Lab booth will be BOKURA, IGNISTONE, and In His Time. Visitors who come to the booth will have the opportunity to take home a special shopper featuring artwork from these three titles.

Here is the full lineup of playable games at the event:

1. BOKURA (Switch, PC, iOS, Android)

2. CultureHouse (PC)

3. GUCHA GUCHA: The Episode of BAN (PC)

4. Guns Undarkness (PC)

5. IGNISTONE (PC, iOS, Android)

6. In His Time (Switch, PC)

7. Inou no Karte (PC, iOS, Android)

8. Kinokomare (PC)

9. Laugsh! Red Horizon (PC)

10. LATE FEE GIRLS (PC)

11. Legacy Code (PC)

12. Mearstale: Our Little Item Shop (PC)

13. NONUPLE NINE: ASYMPOTE (PC)

14. somewhere, elsewhere (PC, iOS, Android)

In addition to the playable games, visitors will also have the opportunity to explore individual exhibits and receive exclusive novelties for some of the featured works. However, it is important to note that all items are available in limited quantities and will be discontinued once they run out.

Tokyo Game Show is one of the most anticipated gaming events of the year, attracting industry professionals, developers, and gamers from around the world. The event serves as a platform for showcasing the latest gaming technologies, trends, and upcoming releases.

Source: Gematsu

Definitions:

– Shopper: A promotional item featuring artwork or branding that is given away to visitors at events or as a part of a marketing campaign.

– Novelties: Small gifts or souvenirs given as part of a promotional or marketing strategy.

