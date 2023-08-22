New Design for Sonic the Hedgehog Revealed

Pyoro, a reliable source for video game leaks, recently shared an image showcasing an original design for the beloved character, Sonic the Hedgehog. This leak has sparked speculation regarding its connection to the upcoming game, Sonic Superstars. Geoff Keighley, the organizer of Gamescom Opening Night Live, has hinted that a new trailer for the game will be released during the event.

Although it is uncertain whether this design will be incorporated as a new skin for Sonic, fans are eagerly awaiting further information. Sonic Superstars has generated considerable excitement since its announcement, and any details about the game’s features are highly anticipated.

Gamescom Opening Night Live is scheduled to begin tomorrow, starting at 11am PT / 7pm UK time. This event serves as a platform for game developers and publishers to unveil exciting new projects and provide updates on existing titles. With the promised Sonic Superstars trailer, fans can expect a glimpse into the highly awaited game during the event.

As the anticipation builds, those following the Sonic franchise are eager to see how this new design may be implemented. Will it be a fresh take on the beloved character or simply an alternative skin option for players? Only time will tell.

Source: Pyoro, Gamescom Opening Night Live

