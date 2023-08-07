Kmart Launches Affordable Inflatable Travel Pillow for Comfortable Plane Trips

Kmart has recently introduced a new travel accessory that has become popular among frequent flyers in Australia. Priced at just $18, the inflatable front travel pillow is being hailed as the ultimate affordable item for plane trips, offering both comfort and portability.

Designed at a 45-degree angle, the pillow provides excellent support for the head and neck, allowing passengers to find the perfect sleeping position. Its quick inflation and deflation time, taking less than a minute for both, make it convenient to use during the flight. Additionally, the pillow comes with a pouch, making it easy to carry in a bag.

To demonstrate the pillow’s effectiveness, TikToker Lala Tuiga shared her positive experience with the product. She emphasized its comfort and versatility, stating that it is suitable for both adults and children. Parents especially appreciate the pillow’s usefulness in keeping kids comfortable and preventing them from leaning on them for support during flights.

With the introduction of the inflatable front travel pillow, Kmart aims to address the challenge of getting quality sleep on long-haul flights. This innovative accessory eliminates the need for passengers to hunch over their table tray or rely on the cold, hard window for support.

The affordable travel pillow has gained significant attention on social media, with users praising its functionality and affordability. The release of this inflatable front travel pillow demonstrates Kmart’s dedication to providing practical and budget-friendly solutions for travelers.