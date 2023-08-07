KKR to Acquire OHB, Leading Satellite Manufacturer in Europe

US private equity firm KKR is set to acquire Germany’s OHB, a leading satellite manufacturer in Europe, in a deal valuing the company at approximately €1bn, including debt. OHB, known for its production of satellites for the EU’s Galileo navigation constellation and components for the Ariane rocket program, had its best-ever year in 2022.

The Fuchs family, the founding members of OHB, will retain majority control of the company, while KKR will own just over a third of the company after the capital raise and take-private offer. As part of the acquisition, KKR will also invest €30mn in OHB subsidiary Rocket Factory Augsburg, which is developing a micro-launcher to meet the increasing demand for satellite launches.

The deal reflects a growing interest from US private equity groups in Europe’s space sector. Despite a drop in investment in the global space industry in recent years, US companies are increasingly looking to Europe for potential investment opportunities.

KKR’s acquisition of OHB is its latest move in the European market, following its raised capital of $8bn in its latest European buyout fund. The firm has a history of backing German companies, with previous acquisitions including German defence company Hensoldt.

Overall, KKR’s acquisition of OHB indicates the increasing attractiveness of Europe’s expanding space sector to US investors, while providing OHB with the additional capital to fund its growth strategy.