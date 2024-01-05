KIOXIA Unveiling Next-Generation Flash Memory Solutions at CES 2024

KIOXIA, a leading provider of solid state drives and memory solutions, is set to make a grand entrance at CES 2024. The company will take the stage to showcase its impressive lineup, which includes the latest advancements in flash memory technology.

Among the highlights of KIOXIA’s presentation will be the introduction of their scalable KIOXIA BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory solutions. These innovative solutions include the XL-FLASH and the highly anticipated 4-bit per cell quad-level-cell (QLC) technology. These advancements are set to redefine the capabilities and performance of flash memory.

In addition to the 3D flash memory technology, KIOXIA will also unveil their new flash memory solutions, such as the UFS 4.0. These solutions are designed to meet the increasing demand for high-speed and high-capacity storage in mobile devices.

The SSD lineup presented by KIOXIA will cover a wide range of applications. For enterprise and data centers, KIOXIA will introduce their high-performance and reliable SSDs. Meanwhile, client SSDs, including the XG8 and BG6 series NVMe SSDs, will cater to the needs of consumers.

“KIOXIA technology solutions play a crucial role in enhancing user experiences across a wide range of devices and applications,” stated Alex Mei, the vice president of corporate marketing for KIOXIA America, Inc. “Whether it’s powering ultra-thin consumer PCs, improving the in-vehicle experience, or enabling professional photography, our flash memory brings applications to life.”

KIOXIA’s participation in CES 2024 provides an exciting opportunity for the company to explore new possibilities and demonstrate the depth and breadth of their solutions. Their innovative flash memory products are poised to enrich lives and create new memories for consumers across the globe.

