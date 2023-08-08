Kioxia Unveils CD8P Line-up of Solid-State Drives for Hyperscalers

Kioxia has introduced its CD8P series of solid-state drives (SSDs) that are specifically designed to meet the needs of hyperscalers. These SSDs feature a PCIe 5.0 x4 interface and offer capacities of up to 30.72TB. The CD8P SSDs are built to handle mixed use and read-intensive workloads while providing the reliability expected from data center-grade SSDs.

The CD8P series is available in both E3.S and U.2 form factors with a wide range of capacities starting from 1.6TB and going up to 30.72TB. In terms of performance, the drives offer sequential read speeds of up to 12,000 MB/s, sequential write speeds of up to 5,500 MB/s, random read 4K IOPS of up to 2,000,000, and random write 4K IOPS of up to 400,000.

Although slightly slower than the enterprise-grade CM7 SSDs introduced last year, the CD8P SSDs cater to different workload requirements and provide the necessary features for hyperscalers. They utilize Kioxia’s proprietary SSD platform, including their own NVM 2.0-compliant controller, firmware, and 112-layer BICS 5 3D TLC NAND memory. This ensures reliable data storage, power loss protection, and end-to-end data protection.

Kioxia plans to offer CD8P SSDs in two configurations. The CD8P-V is designed for mixed-use workloads with capacities ranging from 1.6TB to 12.8TB, while the CD8P-R is intended for read-intensive applications with capacities ranging from 1.92TB to 30.72TB.

Additionally, Kioxia will offer models with Sanitize Instant Erase (SIE) and Self-Encrypting Drive (SED) capabilities, but they will not include FIPS SED capability.

The specific availability date of the CD8P SSDs has not been disclosed by Kioxia. The company will ship the SSDs once its customers validate and qualify them in their respective environments.