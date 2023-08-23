Killing Floor 3 Announced for Xbox Series X|S

In a surprising announcement during the Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live event, Killing Floor 3 has been revealed as the highly anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Killing Floor 2. Known for its thrilling zombie slaying gameplay, the Killing Floor series has garnered a loyal fanbase, especially with its console debut in the second installment.

Set in the year 2091, Killing Floor 3 takes place in a dystopian world where a corporate giant called Horzine has created an army of bioengineered monsters known as Zeds. The rebel group Nightfall is humanity’s last hope against these terrifying creatures. As the player, you assume the role of a Nightfall specialist, teaming up with up to five other players to fight against waves of Zeds. The objective is to earn dosh, unlock skills, and build the ultimate arsenal to survive the onslaught.

The game promises an intense first-person shooter experience, filled with heart-pounding action and horror. Players can expect new challenges, weapons, and enemies to encounter in Killing Floor 3. With the power of the Xbox Series X|S, the game is expected to deliver stunning visuals and smooth gameplay, enhancing the overall immersive experience.

Fans of the series can look forward to diving into the world of Killing Floor 3 on their Xbox Series X|S consoles. Get ready to join Nightfall and take part in the battle for humanity’s future in this eagerly awaited installment of the beloved franchise.

