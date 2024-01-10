Desperate Search Continues for Missing 13-Year-Old in Kildare

Summary: Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding Aideen Bagnall, a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Newbridge, Co Kildare. She was last seen on January 6th wearing a black Canada Goose jacket, grey bodysuit, and white runners. The authorities urge anyone with information to contact Kildare Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.

The search for 13-year-old Aideen Bagnall, who mysteriously disappeared in Newbridge, Co Kildare, is still ongoing. She was last seen on January 6th at around 5pm. Heightened concerns are growing among her family and the local community as they seek answers about her whereabouts.

Aideen is described as being 5 foot 5 inches tall, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a distinctive black Canada Goose jacket, a grey bodysuit, and white runners. The clothing description serves as a vital clue in identifying Aideen should anyone spot her.

Law enforcement agencies are appealing to the public for any information that might help in locating Aideen. Detective Superintendent John Smith from Kildare Garda Station emphasized the importance of the community’s involvement in finding her. He emphasized that even the smallest piece of information could be crucial in bringing Aideen home safely.

If you have any information or have seen someone matching Aideen’s description, please contact Kildare Garda Station at (045) 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or report to any Garda Station. Time is of the essence in this ongoing search, and any help or information is greatly appreciated.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: When was Aideen last seen?

A: Aideen was last seen on Saturday, January 6th at around 5pm in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

Q: What was Aideen wearing when she went missing?

A: She was wearing a black Canada Goose jacket, grey bodysuit, and white runners.

Q: How can I provide information about Aideen’s whereabouts?

A: If you have any information, please contact Kildare Garda Station at (045) 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or report to any Garda Station.