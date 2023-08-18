DistroTV Launches Free Kids TV Channel with Popular YouTube Content

Parents seeking free and safe TV programming for their children now have another option with DistroTV. The platform will stream a live channel dedicated to Kids TV, featuring popular content from YouTube.

While Kids TV may not be a well-known brand, it has gained recognition through characters like Bob the Train and its collection of nursery rhyme videos. With over 24 million subscribers on YouTube, Kids TV has become a major source of entertainment for children.

“Kids TV – Sing Along Nursery Rhymes” will be one of the many streaming channels available on the DistroTV platform. This collaboration enables parents to provide their kids with access to popular YouTube content without the concerns associated with the platform itself.

DistroTV aims to diversify its library beyond classic shows, older movies, and niche sports such as professional Cornhole. Although the platform offers content in multiple languages, it places particular emphasis on English, Spanish, and Indian programming. The Kids TV channel will launch with English, Spanish, and Hindi, and plans to expand to support twelve additional languages in the future.

Navdeep Saini, CEO of DistroScale, the parent company of DistroTV, expressed excitement about providing viewers worldwide with valuable content. Studio17, the parent company of the Kids TV content production studio, is equally pleased to partner with DistroTV, as it allows them to reach a wider audience.

DistroTV is accessible on various smart TV platforms, ranging from Roku to Apple TV and other smart TV operating systems. Like Pluto TV, DistroTV is a free ad-supported streaming service, offering a mix of live and on-demand content. From lesser-known B-movies to more mainstream options like Bloomberg TV, DistroTV caters to a diverse audience.

The Kids TV channel is currently available on the DistroTV platform, providing a convenient and safe option for parents seeking engaging programming for their children.