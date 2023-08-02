Kickstarter Implements New Policy to Disclose Use of Artificial Intelligence in Projects

Kickstarter is introducing a new policy that will require creators to disclose their use of artificial intelligence (AI) in their projects. The policy will take effect on August 29th and will apply to all future project submissions.

The goal of this policy, according to Kickstarter’s director of trust and safety, Susannah Page-Katz, is to ensure that projects funded on the platform include input from human creators, properly credit artists, and obtain necessary permissions. The company places emphasis on transparency and clarity regarding the use of AI, as it believes that providing a clear understanding of project details fosters trust and increases the likelihood of success.

To comply with the new policy, creators will need to answer a series of AI-related questions during the project submission process. They will be required to disclose whether their project utilizes AI to generate outputs, focuses mainly on the development of generative AI technology, or employs AI in any other way. Creators must also specify which parts of their projects contain entirely original work.

In addition, Kickstarter will ask creators to indicate whether they have obtained permission to use works or data that are utilized in the AI-generated aspects of their projects. Creators will also need to provide information on how their data sources manage consent and credit. Projects lacking proper consent mechanisms may not be permitted on the platform.

Failure to disclose the use of AI or attempting to circumvent Kickstarter’s policies can result in project suspension. Submissions will be reviewed by human moderators, and if accepted, Kickstarter will include a dedicated section on the project pages to disclose the use of AI, with creators providing the information themselves.

Kickstarter developed this policy in collaboration with its staff, creators, backers, and other platform leaders. The company acknowledges the evolving nature of AI technologies and plans to review and adjust the policy as necessary. By implementing this policy, Kickstarter aims to address community concerns regarding the use of AI in projects on its platform.