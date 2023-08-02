Kickstarter Implements New Policy for AI Projects

Kickstarter, the popular crowdfunding website, has announced a new policy regarding projects involving artificial intelligence (AI). Starting from August 29, Kickstarter will implement a policy that emphasizes transparency for projects utilizing AI in any capacity.

The decision to introduce this policy comes after taking into account feedback from creators and backers. Creators will now be required to disclose details regarding the use of AI during the project submission process. Failure to do so may result in the project being suspended on Kickstarter.

To ensure transparency, Kickstarter will introduce a series of new questions related to the use of AI when submitting a project. These responses will be displayed in a dedicated “Use of AI” section on the project page.

This new AI policy builds upon previous considerations on AI by Kickstarter. In December, the company released its thoughts on AI after consulting with its Community Advisory Council and gathering input from backers and staff.

Artificial intelligence has become a widely-discussed topic in various industries, including gaming. The implementation of this new policy reflects Kickstarter’s commitment to keeping up with technological advancements and addressing potential concerns related to AI projects.

For more information on the impact of AI on games and entertainment, IGN’s AI Week offers further insights into how AI influences our lives.