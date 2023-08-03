Kickstarter Implements Policy on Artificial Intelligence Usage in Projects

Popular crowdfunding platform Kickstarter has recently unveiled a new policy surrounding the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) in projects. Set to go into effect on August 29th, the policy is the result of collaborative discussions with creators, backers, and other platform influencers.

Despite the introduction of this policy, Kickstarter will still allow projects that make use of AI. However, additional measures will be implemented to ensure that creators transparently disclose its presence. Creators will now be required to specify whether their project uses AI and provide comprehensive details about its utilization. Moreover, they must confirm that they have obtained consent for any works or data used by the AI.

To ensure proper disclosure of AI usage, all project submissions will undergo a thorough human review process. Kickstarter will introduce a new section on project pages called “Use of AI.” This section will contain information provided by creators, outlining how AI is employed and the steps taken to secure consent.

The policy will not be enforced retroactively; therefore, projects submitted prior to August 29th, as well as those submitted until that date, will not be subject to the new disclosure process. By introducing this policy, Kickstarter aims to promote transparency and strengthen the relationship between creators and backers, furthering its commitment to maintaining an open and honest platform.

In addition to the policy, Kickstarter plans to introduce two new sections to their platform, allowing creators to share additional information regarding how they utilize AI in their projects. Acknowledging the ever-evolving nature of AI technology, Kickstarter affirms its commitment to continuously reviewing and refining the policy as necessary.

This policy comes at a time when the use of AI in the gaming industry has generated both excitement and concerns among developers. Recent incidents involving AI-driven deepfake mods, which used actors’ voices without consent, have highlighted the importance of transparent practices in AI implementation.