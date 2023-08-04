Kickstarter Implements New Policy on Use of Artificial Intelligence

Kickstarter has announced its new policy regarding the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in projects featured on its platform. Starting from August 29th, 2023, creators will be required to provide detailed information on how AI will be utilized and the specific purpose it will serve in their projects.

Under this policy, projects using AI tools to generate images, text, or any other form of output must clearly explain their use of AI-generated content and differentiate it from original human-created work. Furthermore, projects focused on developing AI technology, tools, or software must disclose the databases and data they plan to utilize, as well as provide information on consent and credit associated with the data.

It is worth noting that Kickstarter’s intention is not to ban the use of AI completely, but rather to promote transparency and provide potential backers with clear information. The company is committed to revisiting this policy based on community feedback as AI technology continues to evolve.

By implementing this new AI policy, Kickstarter aims to responsibly address the challenges posed by AI in the entertainment industry. The platform seeks to build trust within its community by ensuring that AI is utilized in a manner that aligns with ethical considerations.

