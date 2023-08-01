Kickstarter Implements New Policy to Address Concerns of AI-generated Content

As generative AI continues to grow in popularity, crowdfunding platform Kickstarter has encountered challenges in addressing the concerns of all parties involved. Many AI tools used for creating art and text are trained on publicly available images and text from the internet, often without crediting or compensating the original content creators. This lack of recognition becomes particularly contentious when AI-generated content is monetized.

To address these issues and bring more transparency to the use of AI on its platform, Kickstarter has announced a new policy that will take effect on August 29. According to this policy, projects utilizing AI tools to generate images, text, or any other outputs must disclose relevant information on their project pages. This includes details on how the AI content will be used and which elements will be created using AI tools. Moreover, Kickstarter now mandates that new projects involving AI technology must disclose the sources of training data and explain how consent and credit are handled.

While some AI vendors offer opt-out mechanisms, Kickstarter’s decision to enforce training data disclosure may face opposition. However, the policy will not apply retroactively to projects submitted prior to August 29. Moving forward, all project submissions will be required to answer a set of new questions related to the use of AI.

The director of trust and safety at Kickstarter emphasizes the importance of transparency in projects funded through their platform and stresses the need for proper crediting and obtaining permission for artists’ work. Projects that fail to disclose their use of AI could face suspension. Ultimately, the new policy aims to build trust and ensure the success of projects on Kickstarter by addressing the concerns surrounding AI-generated content.