The Kia Sonet Facelift: What to Expect

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 7, 2023
The Kia Sonet is undergoing a facelift that will bring significant design updates to its exterior and interior. On the front profile, we can anticipate a larger grille, new headlights, and LED daytime running lights (DRLs), while the rear will feature new LED tail lights and a dual-tone bumper.

Inside the cabin, the Sonet facelift is expected to receive a new layout with dual display screens reminiscent of the Kia Seltos. Additional features may include advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), a 360-degree camera, and a powered driver’s seat.

As for the powertrain options, it is likely that the Sonet facelift will retain its naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel engines. The transmission choices, including the iMT (clutchless manual) and automatic options, are also expected to carry over.

In terms of safety, the Sonet is expected to offer six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, electronic stability control, and a tire pressure monitoring system. ADAS features could also be included in the updated model.

The facelifted Kia Sonet has been spotted testing in India and is anticipated to go on sale early next year. Although pricing details have not been announced, it is expected to be higher than the current model.

The Kia Sonet facelift will continue to compete against rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Honda WR-V, Mahindra XUV300, and Renault Kiger.

