New Mechanism Discovered for Controlling Microtubule Growth

Researchers from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) have identified a new mechanism that regulates the growth of microtubules, microscopic protein filaments that play a crucial role in the communication pathways of cells. Understanding the mechanisms that control microtubule growth is important for the development of treatments for diseases such as cancer and neurodegenerative disorders.

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, focused on two specific proteins, CLIP-170 and EB3, which undergo liquid-liquid phase separation at the tip of the microtubule during its growth. This separation creates a concentrated protein phase that stimulates microtubule growth while reducing decay events.

The researchers found that the synergy between CLIP-170 and EB3 is essential for regulating microtubule growth. Individually, CLIP-170 has no interaction with tubulin and EB3 only forms tiny aggregates. But when combined, these proteins control the speed of microtubule growth locally.

The study used advanced microscopy techniques to observe the role of these proteins in vitro and in cells. The results offer new insights into the regulation of microtubule dynamics and suggest potential targets for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

This research has the potential to broaden our understanding of cellular processes and provide new opportunities for treating diseases related to cell communication and growth.

Source: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS)

*Note: This article has been generated by an AI assistant based on the provided main points and additional research.