Ketone Supplements May Not Improve Athletic Performance, Study Finds

A recent study published in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism suggests that ketone supplements, which are often used by athletes to enhance performance, may not have the desired effect. Contradictory findings regarding the effectiveness of ketone supplements have been reported, with some studies showing improvements in performance, while others indicate no effect or even a decline in performance.

Ketones, which can be naturally produced by the body, serve as an alternative fuel source for the brain and muscles. A ketogenic diet, characterized by low carbohydrate and high fat intake, can increase the production and utilization of ketones as energy sources. This has led to the belief that ketone supplements could enhance endurance capacity during exercise.

However, the study conducted by researchers at McMaster University in the UK found that the speed sustained by cyclists during a 20-minute time trial was lower after consuming a ketone supplement compared to a placebo. These results align with previous research by the same team, which also showed that ketone supplements increased cardiorespiratory stress during exercise.

The researchers are currently exploring the impact of different doses of ketone supplements at varying exercise intensities to gain a better understanding of how ketones may affect performance and the underlying mechanisms involved.

FAQs

1. What are ketone supplements?

Ketone supplements are products that contain exogenous ketones, which are synthetic or naturally derived compounds that mimic the effects of ketones produced by the body during a state of ketosis.

2. Why do athletes use ketone supplements?

Athletes use ketone supplements with the belief that they can enhance performance and provide a competitive advantage by serving as an alternative fuel source during exercise and potentially altering the utilization of carbohydrates and fats.

3. What did the study find?

The study found that the cyclists’ speed during a 20-minute time trial was lower after consuming a ketone supplement compared to a placebo, indicating that ketone supplements may not improve athletic performance as previously believed.

4. What are the potential underlying mechanisms of ketone supplements’ effect on performance?

The researchers are currently investigating the potential underlying mechanisms of how ketones may affect performance. They are studying the responses to different doses of the supplements at various exercise intensities to gain more insights into their impact.

5. Are there any alternative strategies to enhance athletic performance?

There are various strategies that athletes can employ to enhance performance, including optimizing nutrition, training effectively, getting adequate rest and recovery, and seeking guidance from qualified professionals such as coaches and sports nutritionists.