The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department’s Strict Actions Against Road Rule Violators

The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has once again gained attention for its strict actions against riders and drivers who break road rules. In a recent video shared on social media, MVD officers can be seen following a motorcyclist who was not wearing a helmet and using a phone while riding.

The video, which was posted about two weeks ago, shows a car trailing the MVD vehicle and capturing the entire incident. The MVD officers were driving a Tata Nexon EV. As the video progresses, it becomes clear that the MVD vehicle was following the biker.

Unaware of being trailed by the MVD officers, the motorcyclist continued riding for a considerable distance before the officers accelerated and overtook him, signaling him to stop. The video clearly shows the biker’s surprise upon encountering the MVD vehicle.

While it is not confirmed whether the biker was fined, it is likely that he faced a penalty. His lack of awareness of the MVD vehicle behind him was due to a combination of phone distraction and the absence of rear-view mirrors on his bike. Riding without a helmet is a violation, and the biker’s actions posed a threat to both himself and other road users.

The video serves as evidence of the violation, as visual proof is considered conclusive in such cases. Additionally, the absence of outside rear-view mirrors on the bike is also a violation that could lead to fines from law enforcement.

Instances of riders using their phones while riding and neglecting proper road attention are common, but it is strongly advised against engaging in such behavior. If a phone call is necessary, it is best to pull over and complete the call before resuming riding. The MVD’s strict actions serve as a reminder to all road users to abide by the rules for the sake of their own safety and that of others.