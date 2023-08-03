Kenya Suspends Operations of Worldcoin Project

Kenya’s interior ministry has temporarily stopped all activities associated with Sam Altman’s Worldcoin project in the country. Worldcoin aims to verify people’s humanity by scanning their eyes and offering them a new cryptocurrency known as WLD. The project has already attracted over 350,000 participants in Kenya, who have received 25 WLD each. However, the Kenyan government has taken this step to assess the potential risks and implications for public safety posed by the project.

The investigation initiated by the Kenyan government will primarily focus on the data protection implications of Worldcoin and how the collected data will be utilized. As an initial measure, Worldcoin has suspended its verification services in Kenya and intends to collaborate with local authorities to address any privacy concerns that may exist.

Ricardo Macieira, the Europe general manager of Worldcoin, has highlighted their plans to expand the project to countries that are willing to accept it. He has described Worldcoin as an infrastructure that can be utilized by other organizations. For instance, a coffee shop could employ the system to verify customers’ eligibility for promotions. Nevertheless, there are concerns surrounding data protection, particularly regarding the collection of biometric data, which may pose challenges to the project’s acceptance in some regions. Moreover, governments may perceive Worldcoin as an unwarranted power move by an American-German technology company.

The prompt response from the Kenyan government raises questions about whether other countries will take similar actions. It remains to be seen how Worldcoin will navigate these challenges and gain widespread acceptance.

