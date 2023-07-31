Kenya Expands International Flights to Mombasa, Raising Concerns for Kenya Airways

Kenya has recently announced that Ethiopian Airlines and Fly Dubai have been granted additional flights into Mombasa, as part of the country’s open skies policy. Under this policy, foreign airlines are given increased access and flexibility in using national airports. Ethiopian Airlines will now be able to fly directly into Mombasa twice a week, while Fly Dubai has been approved for direct flights to Mombasa, though not to Nairobi.

Kenya Airways, the national carrier, has expressed concerns about this development, citing a lack of reciprocity that may put them at a disadvantage. Despite this, Kenya’s Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has revealed that the country has received requests from other international airlines seeking to establish direct flights to Kenya.

This move has been welcomed by coast county governors and hoteliers, who believe that the open skies policy will help to revive the tourism sector, attract more visitors, and stimulate economic growth in the region. They hope that allowing international flights to Mombasa will lead to an increase in tourist numbers and create more job opportunities.

However, there are concerns that Kenya’s domestic airlines may face challenges when operating in foreign airports, while foreign airlines are permitted to compete directly in the domestic market. This raises questions about fair competition and the potential impact on Kenya Airways and other local carriers.

This expansion of international flights into Mombasa indicates Kenya’s commitment to promoting tourism and attracting foreign investment. While it may pose challenges for Kenya Airways, it also offers opportunities for growth and increased connectivity. The impact of these new flights on the Kenyan aviation industry and economy as a whole remains to be seen.