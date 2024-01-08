New High-Performance Docking Stations Unveiled by Kensington at CES 2024

Kensington, a leading provider of docking stations, is introducing three new products to its lineup at Pepcom’s Digital Experience! media event during CES 2024. These new docking stations address the increasing demand for USB-C ports in desktops and laptops. In addition, the company is offering a sneak peek of its upcoming docking technology set to be available in the second half of 2024.

The first dock unveiled is the SD4880P USB-C 10Gbps Quad Video 17-in-1 driverless dock. This plug-and-play dock supports Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, and USB-C laptops, providing a wide range of connectivity options. With four high-power USB-C ports, six USB-A ports, two HDMI ports, two DisplayPorts, a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port, an SD card reader, and a combo audio jack, this dock offers versatile performance. Users can also enjoy data transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps. Notably, the SD4880P can supply up to 100W of dynamic power, enabling users to charge their connected accessories without requiring a host laptop connection.

The next two docking stations introduced are the SD4781P USB-C and USB-A dual 4K docking station and the SD4782P USB-C and USB-A dual 4K docking station. These docks, powered by DisplayLink, offer support for both USB-C and legacy USB-A laptops. With one USB-C port, five USB-A ports, and speeds of up to 10Gbps, these docking stations are compatible with MacBook M1/M2/M3 laptops and can handle dual-monitor setups with up to two external Ultra HD monitors at 4K @ 60Hz.

Kensington also announced the SD5000T5 Thunderbolt 5 dock, a next-generation dock set to support throughput speeds of up to 120Gbps. This is three times faster than the current Thunderbolt 4 standards. Additionally, the SD5000T5 can deliver up to 140W of power, surpassing the commonly available 100W power delivery in most docking stations. With support for up to two external monitors at 8K @ 60Hz, this dock is designed to future-proof high-resolution multiple monitor setups.

The SD4880P, SD4781P, and SD4782P docking stations will be available in Q1 2024 in North America through Amazon, accompanied by a three-year limited warranty. The SD5000T5 Thunderbolt 5 dock is scheduled for release in the second half of 2024.

FAQs

1. What is a docking station?

A docking station is a device that allows users to connect their laptops or desktops to various peripherals and accessories, such as monitors, keyboards, mice, and external storage devices. It provides additional connectivity options and simplifies the process of connecting and disconnecting multiple devices.

2. What is the advantage of USB-C ports?

USB-C ports offer several advantages, including faster data transfer speeds, increased power delivery capabilities, and the ability to connect multiple devices through a single port. USB-C is becoming the standard port for many laptops and desktops, replacing older USB-A, HDMI, and DisplayPort connectors.

3. Can I use these docking stations with my MacBook?

Yes, the SD4781P and SD4782P docking stations are compatible with MacBook M1/M2/M3 laptops. They provide dual-monitor support and offer a combination of USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting various devices and peripherals.

4. When will the SD5000T5 Thunderbolt 5 dock be available?

The SD5000T5 Thunderbolt 5 dock is planned for release in the second half of 2024. It will feature enhanced throughput speeds of up to 120Gbps and support for up to two external monitors at 8K @ 60Hz, providing a future-proof solution for users with high-resolution multiple monitor setups.

