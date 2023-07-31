Kensho Technologies and S&P Global Win Best AI Technology Provider Award

S&P Global has been named the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology Provider for 2023 by Waters Rankings. This recognition is an important achievement in the industry as it is voted on by thousands of end users. The acquisition of Kensho Technologies in 2018 has played a crucial role in driving the acceleration of technology innovation at S&P Global.

With Kensho Technologies on board, S&P Global has been able to improve process efficiencies and develop valuable customer offerings. One of these offerings is the S&P Global Marketplace, which provides users with enhanced AI capabilities through S&P Capital IQ Pro.

Kensho Technologies specializes in building and deploying cutting-edge AI tools trained on S&P Global data and expertise. Their suite of AI solutions takes messy and unstructured data and transforms it into high-value structured data, essential for business and financial decision-making. These solutions are accessible through S&P Global Market Intelligence platforms like S&P Capital IQ Pro and S&P Global Marketplace.

What sets Kensho apart is their use of S&P Global’s proprietary data to train their AI solutions, resulting in better performance in business-specific use cases. This data linkage also enables deeper and more integrated decision-making insights.

Looking ahead, Kensho and S&P Global are actively researching and designing Large Language Models (LLMs) and Generative AI (GAI) use cases. The plan is to deploy LLMs and GAI capabilities on S&P Capital IQ Pro and the S&P Global Marketplace in the near future. Additionally, Kensho aims to develop software and data assets that enhance the performance of LLM/GAI-powered solutions.

The partnership between Kensho Technologies and S&P Global has not only led to the development of innovative AI solutions but has also transformed industries. Their recognition as the Best AI Technology Provider for 2023 validates their commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI technology and driving advancements in the industry.