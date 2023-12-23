Rejuvenation of Major Expressway Nears Completion, Offering Relief for Commuters

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the first phase of the extensive construction project on the Kennedy Expressway has concluded, bringing a sense of relief to countless drivers. As of Sunday morning, all inbound lanes and ramps on the Kennedy Expressway were fully reopened, including the reversible express lanes returning to their usual operation.

This development comes as a welcome change for commuters who have endured months of traffic congestion and delays caused by the $150 million rehabilitation project spanning 7.5 miles of I-90/94. For those traveling from the city’s North and Northwest Sides, as well as the northern and northwestern suburbs, the daily commute along the Kennedy Expressway will now be significantly less stressful.

Driver Luis Oliva expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “It’s gonna be way faster to get to work, I’m not gonna have to be waking up early. Less traffic is gonna be helpful.” His sentiment was echoed by many others who have long awaited this moment.

While minor work will continue on the inbound Kennedy in the coming months, it will only take place during off-peak and overnight hours, minimizing disruption to commuters. The project, which aimed to revitalize the expressway’s main line and ramps between the Edens Junction and Ohio Street, also involved the restoration of numerous overpasses and the installation of upgraded LED overhead signage.

Phase two of the project, focused on the express lanes, is scheduled to commence in March 2024, weather permitting. However, some drivers are already expressing concern about potential future delays. Danny Margolis, a commuter, shared, “Especially when you’re trying to get people to get back into the offices downtown, this has been an impediment to that I think where people just feel it’s easier to stay up north, and stay in the burbs out west, and just deal with things from home.”

Despite these apprehensions, the completion of this first phase marks a significant milestone in the overall plan to rejuvenate the major expressway. With the project expected to conclude in 2025, motorists can look forward to smoother and more efficient journeys in the years to come.