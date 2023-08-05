Ensuring Data Security in the Age of Generative AI

Organizations are increasingly interested in harnessing the productivity benefits of generative AI, such as ChatGPT. However, concerns about data security remain a significant hurdle. AI governance and risk management discussions have made the security of confidential data a hot topic among boards of directors and CISOs.

National Oilwell Varco (NOV) has taken an education-centric approach to address these concerns. They keep their board of directors up to date on the benefits, risks, and current state of generative AI technologies. This ongoing education helps manage expectations and establish measures to prevent data leaks.

However, in the healthcare sector, CISOs and CIOs are divided on whether to restrict access to ChatGPT due to security threats. Some choose to limit the use of generative AI as a research tool to safeguard intellectual property, pricing, and licensing. Balancing data security and productivity with generative AI at the browser, app, and API levels poses a challenge.

To tackle this challenge, Nightfall AI has introduced a data security platform specifically designed for generative AI. Their cloud data loss prevention (DLP) platform offers protection across API, browser, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications that utilize generative AI. The aim is to enable organizations to leverage AI’s benefits securely while mitigating the risk of sensitive data exposure.

Nightfall AI’s data security platform includes three products: Nightfall for ChatGPT, Nightfall for LLMs, and Nightfall for SaaS. Nightfall for ChatGPT provides real-time scanning and redaction of sensitive data input into chatbots through a browser-based solution. Nightfall for LLMs is a developer API that identifies and redacts data used to train large language models. Nightfall for SaaS offers data leak prevention within popular SaaS applications.

These customizable and flexible solutions offered by Nightfall AI allow organizations to scale their use of generative AI while maintaining control and visibility into sensitive data. Notable companies like Genesys, MovableInk, Aaron’s, and Klaviyo have already adopted these products.

By implementing these solutions, organizations can fully leverage the productivity gains of generative AI while safeguarding the security of their confidential data.