KBC Group NV Reduces Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. During First Quarter

KBC Group NV has decreased its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. by 14.0% during the first quarter. The fund now owns 4,299 shares of Veeco Instruments after selling 700 shares, worth $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position by 5.9%, and American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in the company. Citigroup Inc. and PNC Financial Services Group Inc. have also raised their stakes in Veeco Instruments.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of Veeco Instruments stock at an average price of $24.18, amounting to $52,301.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,996.64.

Veeco Instruments Inc. opened at $28.22 on Monday, with a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, and a beta of 1.24.

Veeco Instruments last reported its quarterly earnings, with earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the quarter, surpassing analysts’ estimates. The company had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 25.24%.

Analysts have issued various reports on Veeco Instruments, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Veeco Instruments develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily used in the production of electronic devices.