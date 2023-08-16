Kaspersky Password Manager Introduces 2FA and New Browser Support

Kaspersky has unveiled two significant updates to its Kaspersky Password Manager. The first feature allows users to securely store unique keys for two-factor authentication (2FA) and generate one-time passwords. Moreover, the list of supported browsers has expanded to include Opera and Opera GX.

The use of password managers has gained popularity due to the increasing number of digital credentials required and the complexity of passwords needed to counter hackers. A survey by Security.Org’s Password Manager Annual Report 2022 reveals that in 2022, mobile device usage of password managers surpassed that on desktops, with 84% of password vault users in the US utilizing them on their phones. Approximately 45 million Americans use password managers to safeguard their credentials online. However, a significant number of individuals still resort to memorization or hand-written notes to keep track of their passwords.

Kaspersky Password Manager now offers users enhanced digital security by obtaining verification codes for 2FA-protected accounts. This two-factor code improves the security of critical user accounts, protecting them even when the account password has been compromised. The newly introduced feature involves entering a unique key stored to generate one-time login codes, which are updated every 30 seconds. Users need to copy the code from the app and paste it into the required field during the login process. While Mac users can view and manually type in the authentication codes, Windows users will gain access to this feature in fall 2023.

In addition to the 2FA update, Kaspersky’s Password Manager browser extension now supports Opera and Opera GX (version 92 and higher). This extension simplifies the management of personal and sensitive information, automatically saving logins, passwords, and other data in Kaspersky Password Manager. It also autofills these credentials when logging in or making online payments. Furthermore, the browser extension is currently available for Mozilla Firefox 65 and higher, Google Chrome 70 and higher, Microsoft Edge 79 and higher (based on Chromium), and Safari for OS X.

As the number of accounts and data generated by users continues to grow, Kaspersky emphasizes the importance of securely storing and organizing valuable information. Marina Titova, the Vice President of Consumer Product Marketing at Kaspersky, urges users to utilize a trustworthy password manager as a solution. With a secure and private data vault, users can easily manage passwords, bank cards, documents, and more across both desktop and mobile devices.

For further details on the new features of Kaspersky Password Manager, visit their official website.