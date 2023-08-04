Kaspersky Launches Baru Campaign to Promote Cybersecurity Solutions in Malaysia

Kaspersky, a renowned cybersecurity brand, has initiated the Baru Campaign to raise awareness about the significance of cybersecurity solutions for consumers in Malaysia. The campaign aims to address the concerning statistics regarding the inadequate adoption of security solutions and the rising number of phishing attacks in the country.

Recent research has revealed that although 70% of Southeast Asian consumers acknowledge the need for security solutions on their smartphones, only 26% have actually installed them. This lack of awareness and adoption poses a substantial risk to the digital safety of consumers.

According to Kaspersky’s Anti-Phishing system, Malaysia is one of the top three countries in Southeast Asia with the highest number of phishing attacks. In the past year alone, the system has successfully thwarted 8.2 million phishing attempts targeting Malaysian users. These numbers highlight the urgent need for individuals to fortify their digital defenses against cybercriminals.

To tackle these issues, Kaspersky has launched the Baru Campaign, which incentivizes users to protect their devices by offering appealing prizes such as travel packages and the latest mobile devices. Participants can enter the campaign by purchasing Kaspersky’s consumer products from authorized online and offline stores.

Kaspersky provides a range of security packages tailored to different requirements, including Kaspersky Standard, Kaspersky Plus, and Kaspersky Premium + Support. These packages offer protection for 1 to 5 devices and come at varying price points.

By participating in the Baru Campaign and selecting Kaspersky’s reliable consumer solutions, users not only prioritize their digital security but also stand a chance to win enticing prizes. This campaign serves as a wake-up call for Malaysians to take their online security seriously and safeguard their personal data from cybercriminals.