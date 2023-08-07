Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Film Chandu Champion Creates Buzz

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film, Chandu Champion, has garnered significant attention for his intense character portrayal. The shooting for the movie has already commenced, and some scenes have been filmed in London. Kabir Khan is directing the sports drama, which is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this highly anticipated film.

Surprisingly, the rights to the film’s OTT, music, and satellite distribution have reportedly been sold for a staggering amount of 140 crores. This is a remarkable feat, considering the current recession in the film industry. Even before the shooting began, there was immense interest in acquiring the rights, reflecting the high expectations surrounding the project.

Chandu Champion draws inspiration from the true story of Murlikant Petkar, a successful freestyle swimmer who won India its first Paralympic gold medal. The film showcases his love for the sport and his determination to overcome challenges.

Kartik Aaryan has also shared insights into his physical transformation and the difficulties he faced during the film’s shoot. While specific details about the movie are still undisclosed, it is scheduled to hit theaters on June 14, 2024. As the release date approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating more information about this highly anticipated film.