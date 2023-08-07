CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Film Chandu Champion Creates Buzz

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 7, 2023
Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Film Chandu Champion Creates Buzz

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film, Chandu Champion, has garnered significant attention for his intense character portrayal. The shooting for the movie has already commenced, and some scenes have been filmed in London. Kabir Khan is directing the sports drama, which is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this highly anticipated film.

Surprisingly, the rights to the film’s OTT, music, and satellite distribution have reportedly been sold for a staggering amount of 140 crores. This is a remarkable feat, considering the current recession in the film industry. Even before the shooting began, there was immense interest in acquiring the rights, reflecting the high expectations surrounding the project.

Chandu Champion draws inspiration from the true story of Murlikant Petkar, a successful freestyle swimmer who won India its first Paralympic gold medal. The film showcases his love for the sport and his determination to overcome challenges.

Kartik Aaryan has also shared insights into his physical transformation and the difficulties he faced during the film’s shoot. While specific details about the movie are still undisclosed, it is scheduled to hit theaters on June 14, 2024. As the release date approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating more information about this highly anticipated film.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

Chinese Companies Huawei and Chery Collaborate to Develop Electric Vehicle Competing with Tesla Model 3

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its Potential Impact on Cancer Survival Rates

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

SEC Issues Ban on Former Canoo CEO and Fines Company for Misleading Investors

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Chinese Companies Huawei and Chery Collaborate to Develop Electric Vehicle Competing with Tesla Model 3

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its Potential Impact on Cancer Survival Rates

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Wizards of the Coast Bans AI Artwork Submission for D&D Books

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

SEC Issues Ban on Former Canoo CEO and Fines Company for Misleading Investors

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments