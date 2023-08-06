Artificial Intelligence Used to Generate Images of Former Chief Minister at Flower Show

As the highly anticipated flower show gets underway at the Lal Bagh botanical gardens in Bengaluru, Maya Films, a multimedia company, has announced its plans to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) in order to create images. The focus this year is on Kengal Hanumanthaiah, a former Chief Minister of Karnataka, with the aim of producing an image of him strolling through Lal Bagh using AI technology.

Kengal Hanumanthaiah, who held the position of Karnataka’s second chief minister from 1952 to 1956, was instrumental in the construction of Vidhana Soudha. However, there exist no documented photographs of him inside Lal Bagh, where he frequently enjoyed taking leisurely walks. Maya Films recognized this as an opportunity to recreate a significant moment from the past with the help of AI.

The theme of this year’s flower show centers around Vidhana Soudha, the state legislature’s seat in Karnataka. In line with this theme, a replica of Vidhana Soudha has been erected within Lal Bagh, positioned next to a statue of Kengal Hanumanthaiah. The flower show, which takes place biannually, was inaugurated on Friday by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who acknowledged the important contributions made by Kengal Hanumanthaiah to the state.

Visitors to the 214th Lal Bagh Flower Show, which is scheduled to run from August 4th to August 15th, are encouraged to witness this historic moment. Maya Films’ AI-generated image of Kengal Hanumanthaiah strolling through Lal Bagh during the 1950s is offered as an exclusive tribute.