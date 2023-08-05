Karnataka Government Launches WhatsApp Chatbot for Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

The Karnataka government has introduced a WhatsApp chatbot for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, enabling residents of the state to apply for the scheme without visiting physical centers. This initiative aims to reduce footfall at KarnatakaOne and BangaloreOne centers. The Gruha Lakshmi scheme, announced during the Karnataka assembly election campaign by the Congress party, provides a monthly cash assistance of ₹2,000 to female heads of households in the state. It is estimated that approximately 1.5 crore women will benefit from this scheme.

To apply for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, residents can send their details to the WhatsApp number 8147500500, which is connected to the chatbot. The chatbot will then provide guidance through the application process and forward the applications to the relevant offices for evaluation. Necessary documents for application include the ration card, Below Poverty Line (BPL) card, Above Poverty Line (APL) card, or Antyodaya card, along with the Aadhaar card. In case the bank account is not linked to Aadhaar, a passbook can be provided as an alternative.

According to media reports, the WhatsApp chatbot has already received over seven lakh applications. The government is also considering the implementation of the chatbot for the Shakti Scheme, which offers free bus travel for female passengers. The introduction of the chatbot is expected to streamline the application process and enhance convenience for residents to access government schemes.