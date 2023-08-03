Kakao to Release Upgraded Version of AI Model

Kakao, the IT firm, has announced that it will release an upgraded version of its hyperscale artificial intelligence (AI) model by the end of this year. The company plans to launch KoGPT 2.0, a large language model specializing in the Korean language. The development of the AI model has led to increased operating costs for Kakao, affecting its profitability. However, despite the challenges, Kakao remains committed to its AI roadmap.

Kakao Brain, a subsidiary specializing in AI technologies, is responsible for developing KoGPT 2.0. The company aims to narrow the technological gap with global competitors through benchmark tests during the model’s development.

Kakao also plans to introduce an AI-powered chatbot called KoChat GPT in the second half of the year. The integration of Kakao Brain’s AI technologies with intellectual property owned by SM Entertainment is expected to create a synergy effect.

Despite the impact on profitability, Kakao reported record sales of 2 trillion won ($1.5 billion) in the second quarter, largely due to the revenue generated from SM Entertainment.

Kakao’s Chief Investment Officer, Bae Jae-hyun, mentioned that the company’s investment in AI technologies will peak this year. However, he also acknowledged that this investment will lead to increased losses for Kakao Brain during the latter half of the year.

The launch of KoGPT 2.0 is not expected to be delayed, barring any uncontrollable circumstances. Kakao remains determined to close the technological gap with its global competitors, emphasizing the importance of AI technologies in their future plans.