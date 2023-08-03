Kakao to Launch New Cost-Effective AI Foundation Model

Kakao, the operator of South Korea’s leading messenger app KakaoTalk, has announced its plans to launch a new AI foundation model that aims to achieve both performance and cost efficiency. The company acknowledges that a single hyperscale model is not suitable for optimizing every service. Kakao CEO Hong Eun-taek explains that existing AI models do not meet all the necessary elements of cost efficiency, speed, up-to-date information, and accuracy. Instead, the company recognizes the need to create a cost-effective and appropriate AI model that can be applied to integrated services.

To develop a cost-effective AI model, Kakao plans to test various parameter sizes ranging from 6 billion to 65 billion. Additionally, the company is preparing to unveil its Korean language-based AI model KoGPT, developed by its subsidiary Kakao Brain, after October. One model with 6 billion parameters has already proved effective in terms of cost for summarizing KakaoTalk messages.

Kakao aims to integrate AI into KakaoTalk in order to create powerful synergy in the business communication area. As the messaging app evolves into a comprehensive communication platform, AI will play a crucial role.

In terms of user growth, Kakao aims to secure 40 million daily active users (DAUs) on KakaoTalk by the end of this year. To achieve this, the company plans to introduce new features and updates.

While Kakao reported an operating profit of 113.5 billion won ($87.3 million) for the April-June period, it experienced a 33.7 percent decrease compared to the previous year. However, sales saw a 12.1 percent increase to 2.04 trillion won. The company’s operating costs rose by 17 percent due to increased investments in AI, healthcare, and data center facilities.

Kakao Brain, the subsidiary responsible for AI development, reported increased operating losses in the second quarter, attributed to infrastructure costs required to build a foundation model. The losses are expected to continue increasing in the latter half of the year due to the company’s active investment in research and development.