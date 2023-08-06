Kakao Expands Its Entertainment Business Overseas to Counter Declining Profits

South Korean internet conglomerate Kakao is focusing on expanding its entertainment business overseas in order to counter declining profits in its mainstay domestic advertising operations. During the April-June quarter, the company reported a 12% increase in group revenue, reaching 2.04 trillion won ($1.57 billion). However, operating profit experienced a significant decline of 34% to 113.5 billion won, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of declining profits.

To mitigate the impact of the profit decline, Kakao has been actively growing its entertainment business. Earlier this year, the company acquired K-pop agency SM Entertainment and it now seeks to capitalize on this investment by expanding its presence internationally. By leveraging SM Entertainment’s roster of popular K-pop artists, Kakao aims to tap into the global demand for Korean music and entertainment.

The move comes as the company faces a challenging advertising market domestically. The decline in operating profits can be attributed to a decrease in ad spending, as companies reshuffle their marketing budgets amid changing consumer behaviors and economic uncertainties. By diversifying its revenue streams and venturing into the entertainment sector, Kakao hopes to offset its declining profits in the advertising business.

Kakao’s expansion into the international entertainment market indicates its determination to tap into new opportunities and broaden its scope beyond traditional advertising.