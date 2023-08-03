Astronomers Discover More Black Holes Than Previously Believed

Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have made groundbreaking discoveries about black holes. Recent findings indicate that there are more black holes in the universe than initially thought.

JWST, with its ability to observe the distant universe, has provided unprecedented insights into these enigmatic objects. The black holes detected by JWST are massive, weighing millions to billions of times more than the Sun.

The formation of these black holes is still a mystery, but it may involve the collapse of massive stars or gas clouds, followed by the accumulation of gas and dust. JWST’s observations have revealed previously undetected black holes that were too dim to be seen before.

Using redshift measurements, astronomers have found that many of JWST’s newfound black holes are between 1 billion to 1.5 billion years old. These faint black holes appear as small blobs in JWST’s images but have distinct characteristics that differentiate them from surrounding galaxies.

JWST has also discovered some of the most distant black holes ever seen, suggesting that black holes had already formed as early as 400 million years after the Big Bang.

These discoveries challenge existing theories about the maximum rate at which black holes can grow and provide valuable insights into their formation and growth. Astronomers believe that JWST’s findings are just the beginning and that more groundbreaking discoveries are yet to come.