Just a To the Moon Series Beach Episode Coming to PC via Steam in 2023

Just a To the Moon Series Beach Episode, the beach episode of To the Moon, Finding Paradise, and Impostor Factory, will launch for PC via Steam at the end of 2023, developer Freebird Games announced.

According to the game’s Steam page, this beach episode offers a new short adventure as the SigCorp. crew embarks on an all-expenses-paid vacation at the Golden Lobster Hotel & Resort. The vacation lasts only one day, as the company was apparently not willing to spend more. Players can expect to join familiar faces from the To the Moon series in this narrative adventure, which includes various mini-games, mysteries, and moments of relaxation.

Despite the presence of characters who should be dead according to the game’s description, players can look forward to a cozy mix between adventure game elements and classic RPG aesthetics. The dialogues may read oddly but feel strangely right. Notable characters like Platplat the platypus, Rudog, Long-cat, and Ricebot (?) will also make appearances.

The game’s first trailer has been released, showcasing the upcoming beach episode. It is available to watch on the official Freebird Games YouTube channel.

Just a To the Moon Series Beach Episode is anticipated to provide fans of the To the Moon series with a lighthearted and entertaining addition to the franchise. With its expected release in 2023, players can start preparing for this unique beach adventure on PC via Steam.