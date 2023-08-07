Jupyter AI: Empowering AI-driven Code Generation and Assistance

Jupyter AI, a subproject of Project Jupyter, introduces generative artificial intelligence to Jupyter notebooks. This tool allows users to generate code, correct errors, summarize content, and even create entire notebooks based on natural language inputs. It is connected to large language models (LLMs) from various providers.

A key focus of Jupyter AI is responsible AI and data privacy. Users have the freedom to choose their preferred LLM, embedding model, and vector database to cater to their specific requirements. The tool also ensures data transparency by making its underlying prompts, chains, and components open source. It saves metadata about model-generated content, facilitating tracking of AI-generated code within the workflow. Importantly, Jupyter AI respects user data privacy and only contacts LLMs when explicitly requested.

To utilize Jupyter AI, users can easily install the appropriate version for their JupyterLab using pip. The software offers two interfaces for interacting with LLMs: a chat UI within JupyterLab and a magic command interface for supported notebook environments. The chat interface includes an AI assistant called Jupyternaut, which can perform various tasks such as answering questions, explaining code, modifying code, and identifying errors. Users can also generate entire notebooks from text prompts using the “/generate” command.

In notebook environments, Jupyter AI supports magic commands like “%%ai” to interact with LLMs. It accommodates multiple providers, and users can customize the output format using the “–format” parameter. The tool also enables dynamic interactions with AI models through variable interpolation.

Jupyter AI is a powerful and ethical addition to Project Jupyter, providing AI-driven code generation, assistance, and explanations while maintaining data privacy and responsible AI practices. It is recommended that users review AI-generated code before execution, following the same practices as with human-written code.