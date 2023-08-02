CityLife

The Power of AI Models

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Discovers Volcanic Activity on Jupiter’s Moons

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 2, 2023
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made groundbreaking discoveries about Jupiter’s moons, Io and Ganymede. The telescope’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) has allowed researchers to observe and analyze the surfaces of these moons in unprecedented detail.

Io, known for its volcanic activity, has hundreds of active volcanoes. Using JWST’s NIRSpec, researchers detected active lava flows at two known volcanoes on Io – Kanehekili Fluctus and Loki Patera. This is the first time that lava flows have been observed in such detail on Io while it was orbiting in Jupiter’s shadow.

Additionally, the team discovered the presence of sulfur monoxide (SO) gas during a volcanic eruption at Kanehekili Fluctus. This marks the first detection of this gas on Io, which is challenging to detect compared to sulfur dioxide (SO2). These findings provide valuable insights into the volcanic processes occurring on Io and enhance our understanding of this intriguing moon.

In the case of Ganymede, researchers used JWST’s NIRSpec to detect hydrogen peroxide at the moon’s polar regions. This discovery is attributed to a process known as radiolysis, where the moon’s magnetic field interacts with Jupiter’s magnetic field, leading to the formation of hydrogen peroxide. This is the first time that such a chemistry-based process has been observed on Ganymede.

Overall, these discoveries demonstrate the immense scientific potential of the JWST for studying objects within our solar system. By unraveling the geological activities on Jupiter’s moons, the telescope expands our understanding of the complex interactions between moons and their parent planet.

