The Hayden Planetarium in New York has been inundated with phone calls recently from curious individuals wondering about a bright silvery star visible in the east-northeast sky. However, this star is not a star at all, but rather Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system.

Currently positioned among the stars of Aries, the ram, Jupiter rises in the late evening and can be seen above the east-northeast horizon by 11:45 p.m. With Venus hidden between Earth and the sun, Jupiter shines brightly at -2.4 magnitude, making it the brightest object in the night sky.

Accompanying Jupiter tonight is the last quarter or “half” moon, situated a little over 2 degrees above and to the left of the planet. To give you an idea of its proximity, if you hold your clenched fist at arm’s length, the moon will appear less than a quarter of a fist above Jupiter during the Monday/Tuesday overnight hours.

As we move into the coming weeks, Jupiter will only grow brighter as Earth moves closer to the planet. By early November, we will be positioned between Jupiter and the sun, causing the two to be on opposite sides of the sky. Currently, Jupiter is located 40.2 light-minutes away from Earth, but this distance will decrease to 33.1 light-minutes by mid-autumn.

If you want to observe Jupiter and its four largest moons – Io, Ganymede, Europa, and Callisto – you can use a small telescope or steady binoculars. These moons were initially discovered by Galileo in 1610. For the best sighting of Jupiter this week, look during morning twilight, roughly 60 to 90 minutes before sunrise.

So, if you happen to notice a bright “UFO” near the moon on Monday night, rest easy knowing that it is indeed Jupiter. Now you’re in the know!